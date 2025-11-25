Entropy Technologies LP Takes $559,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 592,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,571,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after buying an additional 143,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman acquired 912,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,608.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 912,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,608.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 80,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,345.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $619,000.38. This trade represents a 421.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.