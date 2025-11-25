Entropy Technologies LP Sells 64,129 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,129 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $3,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,047 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

