Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

