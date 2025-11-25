Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.41. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.