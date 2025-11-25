Entropy Technologies LP Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

