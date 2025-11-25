Entropy Technologies LP Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,910,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $19,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $15,796,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $14,408,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.82 and a 1 year high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

