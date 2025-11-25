Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novanta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Novanta by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Novanta by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.54. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $175.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

