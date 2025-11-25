Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,619 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after buying an additional 658,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Copart by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 4.5%

CPRT opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

