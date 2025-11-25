Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

