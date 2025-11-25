Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,402 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.0% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6%

LAMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 145.54%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.