Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,150 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $122,070,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 296.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

