Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Amundi lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 125,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last three months. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

