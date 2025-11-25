Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.