Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,465,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.6%

TXRH stock opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

