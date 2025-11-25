Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,228 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after buying an additional 1,662,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,537,000 after acquiring an additional 667,978 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Illumina by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,665,000 after acquiring an additional 614,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa America cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

