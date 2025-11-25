Enovix Corporation $ENVX Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,892. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%.The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

