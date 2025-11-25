Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ET opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 106.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

