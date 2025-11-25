Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Position Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 5,139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UUUU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 384,257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,503.83. This trade represents a 37.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,026.94. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,785 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,443. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.79.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

