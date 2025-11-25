Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 68,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

