Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $223,556,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $579.70 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.55 and a 200 day moving average of $565.87.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research upped their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

