Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after purchasing an additional 640,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

