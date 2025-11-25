Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $530,000 Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in ATI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ATI by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,188 shares of company stock worth $15,392,983. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

