Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $363,000 Position in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,236 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
HudBay Minerals Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of HBM opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
