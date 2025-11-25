Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,876 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Expand Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

