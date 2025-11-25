Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

EEM stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

