Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $574,000 in Ternium S.A. $TX

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ternium by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 1,023,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 194,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ternium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

TX opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Ternium had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 503.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

