Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $468,000 in Constellium SE $CSTM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

