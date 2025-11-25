Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,976 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

