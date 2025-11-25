Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

