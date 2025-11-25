Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,535 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.96% of Centerra Gold worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 734,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,494,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,153,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

