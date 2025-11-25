Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,450 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $407.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.42 and a one year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

