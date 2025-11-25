Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 360,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.82% of O-I Glass worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

OI opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

