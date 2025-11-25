Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 191,599 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Datadog worth $94,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 679.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,496,398 shares of company stock worth $252,332,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG
Datadog Price Performance
DDOG stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.10, a P/E/G ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.