Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 191,599 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Datadog worth $94,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 679.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,496,398 shares of company stock worth $252,332,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.10, a P/E/G ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.