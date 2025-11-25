Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after buying an additional 1,980,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,340,000 after buying an additional 1,694,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.