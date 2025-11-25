Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8,082.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,960 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $45,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth $59,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

