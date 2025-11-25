Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in BlackRock $BLK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 42.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $1,018.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,302.53.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

