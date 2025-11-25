Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 59,178 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $265.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

