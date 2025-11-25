Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 22,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 170.8% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.