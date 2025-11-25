Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,843 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $228.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

