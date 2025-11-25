Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 88,293 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,293 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $33,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

