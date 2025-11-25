easyJet (LON:EZJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 463.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 401.05 and a twelve month high of GBX 594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 503.79.

Get easyJet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other easyJet news, insider Sue Clark purchased 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £35,251.20. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.