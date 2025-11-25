Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 48.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $51,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in IAC by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $50.49.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

