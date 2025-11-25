Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 198.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,737.28. This trade represents a 114.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $176.77.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

