Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,360 Belden Inc $BDC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Belden by 77.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $4,670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Belden by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Belden stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.61 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

