Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,813 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,558. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

