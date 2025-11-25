Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $410,000 in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,336,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,795,000 after buying an additional 2,003,226 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

