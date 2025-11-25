Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $480,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.