Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. ANB Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $61,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $888,915.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and sold 3,627 shares valued at $414,686. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

