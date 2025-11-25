Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 34039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominos Pizza UK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Dominos Pizza UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominos Pizza UK

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Dominos Pizza UK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dominos Pizza UK

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominos Pizza UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominos Pizza UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.