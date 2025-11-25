DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,531 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

In other news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,860,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $5,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,069,897.68. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,544 shares of company stock worth $24,845,969. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.94, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

